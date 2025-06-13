DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of WGO Q3 Earnings

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -544.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

