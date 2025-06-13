Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Up 10.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$185.00 to C$210.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$196.01 and last traded at C$194.00. 399,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 712,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$175.76.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total transaction of C$234,234.45. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$170.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

