Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BLDP Q2 Earnings

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $500.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 534,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 829,012 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,317 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.