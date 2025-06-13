Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.
NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.18.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT
In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,675.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,295.60. Insiders have purchased 20,347 shares of company stock valued at $140,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.