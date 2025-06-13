Q2 EPS Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Lifted by Analyst

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,591,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $46,223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

