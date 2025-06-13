Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toro Q3 Earnings

Get Toro alerts:

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

TTC opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Toro by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

