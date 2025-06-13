What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for ICFI Q2 Earnings?

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

ICF International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICF International has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.60. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

