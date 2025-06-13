Q2 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 165,079 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

