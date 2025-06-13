What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for INDB Q3 Earnings?

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

