Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Ovintiv Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE OVV opened at C$55.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$67.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

