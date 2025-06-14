Diamond Equity Issues Negative Estimate for BitFuFu Earnings

Get BitFuFu alerts:

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Diamond Equity decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BitFuFu in a report released on Tuesday, June 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

FUFU opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.74 million, a PE ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. BitFuFu has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

