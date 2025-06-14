Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for Elastic FY2026 Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Elastic in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Elastic Stock Down 4.7%

ESTC stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $196,503.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,421.75. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,413 shares of company stock worth $4,720,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

