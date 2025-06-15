Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JBGlobal.com LLC

JBGlobal.com LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.