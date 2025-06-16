Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 179,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Up 28.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.