Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $72.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Safran has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $76.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

