Brokers Issue Forecasts for J.Jill’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in J.Jill by 1,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

