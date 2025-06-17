Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.97. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 13,531 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $106.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.99 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

