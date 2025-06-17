EGH Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EGHAU)

EGH Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EGHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 18th. EGH Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Get EGH Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EGH Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHAU

EGH Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

About EGH Acquisition

NASDAQ EGHAU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. EGH Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.19.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EGH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.