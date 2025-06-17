Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 18,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,651 shares in the company, valued at $158,829,395.27. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
