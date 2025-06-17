Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $221.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.88 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.89.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

