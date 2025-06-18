China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,970,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 38,146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGMBF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
About China Minsheng Banking
