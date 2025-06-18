Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
