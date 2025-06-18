Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.