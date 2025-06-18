Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19,089.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.03.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

