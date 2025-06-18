Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

NYSE AER opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

