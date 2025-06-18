Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. Strattec Security Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts expect that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.