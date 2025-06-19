Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms have long track records, stable revenues and often pay dividends, their stock prices tend to be less volatile than those of smaller companies. Investors often use large-cap stocks as the core holdings in a diversified portfolio for liquidity and relative resilience in down markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $11.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,936,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,652,417. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $332.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.94. 31,323,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,946,336. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.26. 101,116,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,319,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,430,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,788,216. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.75. 54,739,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,920,333. The company has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.60, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53.

