Mission Wealth Management LP Has $310,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $143,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,282 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,153.80. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.