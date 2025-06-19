Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,315,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,213,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,562,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,824,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

