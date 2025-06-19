TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Down 9.0%

TMDX opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. The trade was a 89.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.