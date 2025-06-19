Trust Point Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Natixis raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.0%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.