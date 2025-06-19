Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VTS opened at $23.39 on Monday. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 284.81%.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
