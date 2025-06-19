Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 125,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTS opened at $23.39 on Monday. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 284.81%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.