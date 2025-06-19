Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.