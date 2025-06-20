London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as £107.70 ($145.03) and last traded at £108.49 ($146.10). 522,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,380,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108.85 ($146.58).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($156.21) to £125 ($168.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is £114.08.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.44 ($140.64), for a total value of £1,445,762.92 ($1,946,893.24). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 9,183 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.36 ($149.96), for a total transaction of £1,022,618.88 ($1,377,079.02). 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.