QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $319.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

