Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BUD opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.