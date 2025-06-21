CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 108.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 101,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,636 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,182.12. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,529. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,977 shares of company stock worth $876,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.0%

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Shares of REPX opened at $28.02 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

