VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000.

NLR stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

