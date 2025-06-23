Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 9,374 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $1,198,090.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,862.93. The trade was a 25.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,227 shares of company stock worth $55,416,217 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

