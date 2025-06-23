Blue Trust Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $517,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $204,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 10.0% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.95 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

