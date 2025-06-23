Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya Sells 8,726 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

CSCO opened at $66.32 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

