Head to Head Review: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -3,670.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Nextera Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datang International Power Generation and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Volatility and Risk

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Datang International Power Generation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Get Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Nextera Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

