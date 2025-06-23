ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after buying an additional 2,064,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.