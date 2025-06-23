What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ELDN Q2 Earnings?

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.17.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

