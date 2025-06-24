576 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

