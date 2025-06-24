PFG Investments LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $611,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $147,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $427.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.73 and its 200-day moving average is $376.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.