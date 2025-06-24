Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 23 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,881.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,892.19. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,410.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

