Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is one of 33 public companies in the "AEROSP/DEFENSE" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Archer Aviation to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -8.18 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.51

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archer Aviation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2126 3297 119 2.53

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Aviation rivals beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

