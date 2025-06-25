Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $308.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $314.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

