Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

